java en Google App EngineEscrito por José M. Rodríguez el 09 de abril de 2009 a las 17:40 pm
Google App Engine ha anunciado que ya soporta java junto a python en su plataforma de aplicaciones distribuidas (su particular nube).
Desde el inicio ha sido uno de los lenguajes más demandados. Conseguir un alojamiento que soporte aplicaciones webs de java no es barato por lo que esta nueva vía se hace bastante interesante.
De momento, el soporte de java está limitado a unas 10.000 cuentas . Te puedes apuntar para que te comunique cuando tendrás el soporte activo en tus aplicaciones. Hasta entonces se puede probar el SDK y el interesante plugin para eclipse. Aquí tienes una buena de empezar con java en Google App Engine.
El plugins permite crear la estructura de la aplicación, simular en local el entorno que tendremos en google app engine y, por último, desplegar desde eclipse la aplicación en la infraestructura App Engine en unos sencillos pasos.
Como era previsible ese soporte de java está limitado a un sandbox. Lo que hace que nuestras aplicaciones se desarrollen dentro de un entorno seguro, con limitaciones de lo que se puede hacer. Se ha comentado que se soporta API de Servlets, JDO, JPA, javax.cache y javax.mail. Además de GWT que acabaremos utilizado dadas las facilidades que nos ofrecen. Falta saber si se podrá usar Spring MVC, algunos dicen que sí, según este listado de APIs y frameworks que han ido probando.
Actualización: Google App Engine soporta Spring Framework finalmente. Queda claro viendo la demo que tienen en el sdk Autoshoppe implementada con Spring. :)
En el siguiente vídeo se realiza una demostración de algunas de las caracteristicas de Java en el Google App Engine como su soporte a JDO y su uso en Eclipse (prueba y despliegue). La instalación y uso es bastante sencilla.
Puedes dejar un comentario, o un trackback desde tu propio sitio.
9 comentarios »
Suscripción RSS a los comentarios de esta entrada. TrackBack URI
You are so awesome! I don’t think I’ve truly read anything
like this before. So wonderful to find somebody with some unique
thoughts on this issue. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up.
This web site is one thing that is required on the web,
someone with a bit of originality!
Comment by lasertest — enero 23, 2016 @ 12:10 pm
One of the best easy make money online quick schemes on the internet today is the linking or advertising
game. The best ways to make money work for you will still require you to work for it by being proactive.
Blogging can be profitable in a number of different ways.
Comment by ourworld gems 2012 — enero 31, 2016 @ 22:27 pm
Anyone who would ⅼike to stick tо tߋρ ߋf еverything Moie Star Planet гelated ѕhould
јump гight іnto Millie317 MovieStarPlanet Blog.
Comment by moviestarplanet free vip — febrero 26, 2016 @ 16:24 pm
Hi I am so grateful I found your website, I
really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would
just like to say cheers for a incredible post and a
all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it
and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
Comment by Colin — marzo 6, 2016 @ 20:34 pm
Finally, what are some outwardly observable attributes that
I can look for in a woman as predictors of empathy, intellect, and creativity.
They will cherish those moments of togetherness and treasure those periods of laughter.
So what is actually the factor that makes those
games good leisure time.
Comment by Candy Crush Saga Triche — marzo 7, 2016 @ 14:39 pm
I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be precisely what
I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content
available for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write
concerning here. Again, awesome website!
Comment by 車査定車買取プレップ【車売りたい】車売る時の裏技とは？ — marzo 20, 2016 @ 12:31 pm
I don’t even understand how I finished up right here,
however I thought this post was great. I don’t recognize who you’re however definitely
you are going to a well-known blogger when you aren’t already.
Cheers!
Comment by middle — mayo 10, 2016 @ 11:39 am
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!
Comment by marine forecaster — mayo 29, 2016 @ 20:26 pm
I want to too thank you for this very good read!! I certainly enjoyed every little bit of it.
I’ve got you bookmarked to look at new things you post…
Comment by Volkswagen Golf ClubGreece — agosto 24, 2016 @ 12:26 pm